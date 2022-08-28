Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Drops By 22.6%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 1,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 12.1 %

TBPMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

