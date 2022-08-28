Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Drops By 22.6%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 1,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 12.1 %
TBPMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Tetra Bio-Pharma
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBPMF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.