Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Drops By 26.7%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 3,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

