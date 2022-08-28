Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Expands By 900.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Rating)

See Also

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.