Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Expands By 900.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.
About TerraVest Industries
