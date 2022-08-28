Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Drops By 60.9%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,947,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 30,530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,964.7 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $3.66 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.