Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Drops By 60.9%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,947,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 30,530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,964.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $3.66 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

