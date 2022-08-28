Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Increases By 171.4%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

Shares of TINLY stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.46. Teijin has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

