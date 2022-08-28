Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Declines By 21.1%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.