Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 54.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSREY. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,908. Swiss Re has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.