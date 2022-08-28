Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Declines By 33.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SUPGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

