Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Decreases By 44.2%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.82.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

About Suncorp Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Read More

