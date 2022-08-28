Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 92.2%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,519. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

