Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Declines By 77.2%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the July 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS:STGYF traded down 0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 4.46. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of 4.05 and a twelve month high of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.47.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.