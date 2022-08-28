Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 92.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 12,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

