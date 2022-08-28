Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 92.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 12,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.91.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
