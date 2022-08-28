Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Declines By 36.0%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
