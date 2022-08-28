Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 90.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STSBF remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 2,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

