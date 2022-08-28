Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Drops By 61.5%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZZL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SZZL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,811. Sizzle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

