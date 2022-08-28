Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Rises By 33.3%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

Shares of Shangri-La Asia stock remained flat at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

