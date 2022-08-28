Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Drops By 56.5%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

