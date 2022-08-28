Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Expands By 100.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.91.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

