Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Expands By 100.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.91.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.