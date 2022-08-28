Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Declines By 72.0%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RVPH stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 918,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,683. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Prabhu Narayan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

