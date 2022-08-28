Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Declines By 56.3%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RZREF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 62,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

