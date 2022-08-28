Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Increases By 1,366.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 target price for the company.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

