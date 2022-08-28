Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 86.6%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the July 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

