Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Rises By 1,800.0%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,046. OmniLit Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,629,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,258,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in OmniLit Acquisition by 103.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 547,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

