Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Grows By 161.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the July 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:JFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 89,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

