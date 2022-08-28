Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declines By 82.5%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 11,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,606. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

