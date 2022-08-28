Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 24.2%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,804,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 8,972,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.3 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

