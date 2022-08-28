Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Decreases By 23.9%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NICFF stock remained flat at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

