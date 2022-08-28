Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 20.9%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newrange Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRGOF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

