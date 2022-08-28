Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Decreases By 29.6%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Manhattan Scientifics Price Performance

MHTX stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

