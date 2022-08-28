Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Declines By 26.9%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 343,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $80,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LumiraDx Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. 187,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,766. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

