Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Declines By 33.7%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $9.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

