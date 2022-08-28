Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Grows By 108.8%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of H.I.G. Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 859,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 487,571 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 181.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 206,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132,946 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HIGA remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

H.I.G. Acquisition Company Profile

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

