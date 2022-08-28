Short Interest in Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Rises By 162.5%

Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSRD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new position in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,241,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 246,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,700. Fast Radius has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fast Radius to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

