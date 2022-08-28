Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Rises By 240.3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Facedrive Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,761. Facedrive has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

