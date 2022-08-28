Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 30.9%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $32.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Get Experian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.