Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Decreases By 54.5%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 8.3 %

BABYF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

