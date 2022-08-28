Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 238.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E.On Stock Down 2.7 %

EONGY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 132,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

