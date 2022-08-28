Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Rises By 135.3%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the July 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 70,312 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 158,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

