Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Increases By 102.9%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the July 31st total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DeNA Stock Performance
Shares of DNACF stock remained flat at $14.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. DeNA has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $20.03.
DeNA Company Profile
