Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 18.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 47,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,292. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

