Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Grows By 33.3%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $51.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

