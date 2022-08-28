Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rises By 34.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 6,765,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

