Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Decreases By 39.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,948,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $77,914,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

