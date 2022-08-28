Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 42.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 1.1 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSEY. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.