Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW) Drops By 56.1%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACABW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,714,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACABW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

