Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Increases By 27.8%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
Featured Stories
