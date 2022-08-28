Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 21.8%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. Arkema has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

