Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 233.3%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 74,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

