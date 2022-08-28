Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Shiseido has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

