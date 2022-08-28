Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.
Shiseido Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Shiseido has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Shiseido Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.